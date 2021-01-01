LG Gram 17 (2021) vs HP 17
LG Gram 17 (2021)
From $1699
HP 17
From $699
Performance
System and application performance
64
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
33
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
21
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
59
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
NanoReview Score
44
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 950 grams less (around 2.09 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 80 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Backlit keyboard
- 68% sharper screen – 178 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (153.3 vs 175 square inches)
Advantages of the HP 17
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|380.2 mm (14.97 inches)
|414.7 mm (16.33 inches)
|Height
|260.1 mm (10.24 inches)
|272.2 mm (10.72 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|24.3 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|989 cm2 (153.3 inches2)
|1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.8%
|~73.1%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|15.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|106 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1600 x 900 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|88%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1266
HP 17 +5%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2361
2466
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
496
515
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
954
989
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Yes
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
