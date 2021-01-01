Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2021) or HP 17 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 950 grams less (around 2.09 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 80 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 68% sharper screen – 178 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (153.3 vs 175 square inches)
Advantages of the HP 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2021)
vs
HP 17

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 380.2 mm (14.97 inches) 414.7 mm (16.33 inches)
Height 260.1 mm (10.24 inches) 272.2 mm (10.72 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 24.3 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2) 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~73.1%
Side bezels 7 mm 15.8 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 106 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1600 x 900 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 88% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Max. brightness
Gram 17 (2021) +17%
350 nits
HP 17
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 17 (2021)
1266
HP 17 +5%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 17 (2021)
2361
HP 17 +4%
2466
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Gram 17 (2021)
496
HP 17 +4%
515
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Gram 17 (2021)
954
HP 17 +4%
989

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
HP 17
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No Yes
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

