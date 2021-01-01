Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2021) or Omen 17 (2021) – what's better?

LG Gram 17 (2021) vs HP Omen 17 (2021)

52 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2021)
VS
72 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2021)
LG Gram 17 (2021)
From $1699
HP Omen 17 (2021)
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1440 grams less (around 3.18 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours
  • 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 1372-1871% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2021)
vs
Omen 17 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
Width 380.2 mm (14.97 inches) -
Height 260.1 mm (10.24 inches) -
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) -
Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2) 0 cm2 (0 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~Infinity%
Side bezels 7 mm -191.5 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 88% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 17 (2021) +17%
350 nits
Omen 17 (2021)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 17 (2021)
2361
Omen 17 (2021) +112%
5006
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 165 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1420 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1790 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 21.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 16 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 384 6144
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
Omen 17 (2021) +2495%
21.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

