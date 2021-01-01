Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2021) or Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000) – what's better?

LG Gram 17 (2021) vs HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)

56 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2021)
VS
53 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
LG Gram 17 (2021)
From $1699
HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
From $949
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2021) and HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 80 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
  • 26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (134.4 vs 153.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2021)
vs
Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
Width 380.2 mm (14.97 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 260.1 mm (10.24 inches) 241.6 mm (9.51 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 20.7 mm (0.81 inches)
Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~77.4%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.8 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 17 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 88% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Max. brightness
Gram 17 (2021) +40%
350 nits
Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000) +68%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

