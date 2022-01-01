Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2021) or Spectre x360 16 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
  • Can run popular games at about 273-372% higher FPS
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 27% sharper screen – 226 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (136.1 vs 153.3 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2021)
vs
Spectre x360 16

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm
14.97 x 10.24 x 0.7 inches		 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2) 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~84.5%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.7 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver Black, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 140° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 30.5 dB -

Display

Size 17 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 951:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 98.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 83.9% 74%
DCI-P3 color gamut 92.9% 74%
Response time 30 ms -
Max. brightness
Gram 17 (2021)
350 nits
Spectre x360 16 +14%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:55 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 40 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 40
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 16 +496%
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

