LG Gram 17 (2021) vs HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
- Around 6.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 172-234% higher FPS
- Display has support for touch input
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 26% sharper screen – 225 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (136.1 vs 153.3 square inches)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|-
|Dimensions
|380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm
14.97 x 10.24 x 0.7 inches
|357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|989 cm2 (153.3 inches2)
|878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.8%
|~85.6%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|140°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|30.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|951:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|98.8%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|83.9%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|92.9%
|-
|Response time
|30 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|135 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|287 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|2
|14
|Threads
|4
|20
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1256
1798
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2492
Spectre x360 16 (2022) +404%
12562
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1337
1836
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2524
Spectre x360 16 (2022) +562%
16721
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
