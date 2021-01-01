Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2021) or IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17") – what's better?

LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17")

55 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2021)
VS
52 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17
LG Gram 17 (2021)
From $1699
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17")
From $1360
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2021) and Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17") important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~111%) battery – 80 against 38 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (153.3 vs 169.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17")
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2021)
vs
IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17")

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm
14.97 x 10.24 x 0.7 inches		 399 x 274 x 19.9 mm
15.71 x 10.79 x 0.78 inches
Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2) 1093 cm2 (169.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~75.5%
Side bezels 7 mm 8 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 30.5 dB -

Display

Size 17 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 951:1 -
sRGB color space 98.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 83.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 92.9% -
Response time 30 ms -
Max. brightness
Gram 17 (2021) +17%
350 nits
IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17")
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 384 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17") +236%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 17 9700 vs Gram 17 (2021)
2. Blade 17 (2021) vs Gram 17 (2021)
3. G7 17 7700 vs Gram 17 (2021)
4. Gram 14 (2021) vs Gram 17 (2021)
5. XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17")
6. IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") vs IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17")
7. Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) vs IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17")

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17") and LG Gram 17 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский