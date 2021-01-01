LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 80 against 45 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
- Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (128.8 vs 153.3 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Width
|380.2 mm (14.97 inches)
|356.7 mm (14.04 inches)
|Height
|260.1 mm (10.24 inches)
|233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|989 cm2 (153.3 inches2)
|831 cm2 (128.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.8%
|~80.7%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|40.8 dB
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|56%
|Adobe RGB profile
|88%
|38.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|37.4%
|Response time
|-
|34 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 / 95 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|364 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 17 (2021) +12%
1233
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2555
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +90%
4860
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 17 (2021) +16%
1364
1176
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2523
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +184%
7164
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|71.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
