LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
LG Gram 17 (2021)
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 849-1157% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Around 5.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|380.2 mm (14.97 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|260.1 mm (10.24 inches)
|261 mm (10.28 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches)
|Area
|989 cm2 (153.3 inches2)
|929 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.8%
|~79.9%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|94%
|Adobe RGB profile
|88%
|73%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|70.2%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|300 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|870 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1266
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +20%
1513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2361
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +249%
8244
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
496
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +15%
571
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
954
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +418%
4937
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|130 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|87 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
