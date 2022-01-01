Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2021) or Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) – what's better?

49 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2021)
VS
68 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16
LG Gram 17 (2021)
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2021) and Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 849-1157% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2021)
vs
Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm
14.97 x 10.24 x 0.7 inches		 360 x 260 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.17 x 10.24 x 0.79-0.93 inches
Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2) 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~79.3%
Side bezels 7 mm 7.7 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 30.5 dB -

Display

Size 17 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 951:1 -
sRGB color space 98.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 83.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 92.9% -
Response time 30 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 230 / 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 48
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) +1543%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
