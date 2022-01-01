You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) Can run popular games at about 849-1157% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Around 5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm

14.97 x 10.24 x 0.7 inches 360 x 260 x 20.1-23.5 mm

14.17 x 10.24 x 0.79-0.93 inches Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2) 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~79.3% Side bezels 7 mm 7.7 mm Colors White, Black, Silver Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 30.5 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Size 17 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 178 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 951:1 - sRGB color space 98.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 83.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 92.9% - Response time 30 ms - Max. brightness Gram 17 (2021) 350 nits Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 80 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 230 / 300 W Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 130 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 48 GPU performance Gram 17 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) +1543% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.6 mm - Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.