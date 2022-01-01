You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Battery 80 Wh - 52.5 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021) Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 80 against 52.5 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

25% sharper screen – 178 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Can run popular games at about 122-167% higher FPS

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) Dimensions 380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm

14.97 x 10.24 x 0.7 inches 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2) 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~80.3% Side bezels 7 mm 8.6 mm Colors White, Black, Silver Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level 30.5 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 17 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 951:1 100:1 sRGB color space 98.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 83.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 92.9% - Response time 30 ms - Max. brightness Gram 17 (2021) 350 nits ThinkPad T16 +14% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 52.5 Wh 86 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 2 10 Threads 4 12 L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Gram 17 (2021) 1256 ThinkPad T16 +20% 1507 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Gram 17 (2021) 2492 ThinkPad T16 +133% 5813 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Gram 17 (2021) 1337 ThinkPad T16 +11% 1478 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Gram 17 (2021) 2524 ThinkPad T16 +106% 5202

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 16 GPU performance Gram 17 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS ThinkPad T16 +222% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.6 mm - Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 67.7 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.