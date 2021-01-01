Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2021) or Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) – what's better?

LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)

63 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2021)
VS
63 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14
LG Gram 17 (2021)
From $1699
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
CPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2021) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 80 against 60.7 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (103.4 vs 153.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2021)
vs
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Width 380.2 mm (14.97 inches) 320.6 mm (12.62 inches)
Height 260.1 mm (10.24 inches) 208 mm (8.19 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2) 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~81%
Side bezels 7 mm 5.4 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver Gray, Red
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 38 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 2067:1
sRGB color space 100% 96%
Adobe RGB profile 88% 64%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 68.5%
Response time - 45 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 17 (2021) +17%
350 nits
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:25 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 382 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 6
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 72.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

