Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2021) or Gram 16 (2022) – what's better?

LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Gram 16 (2022)

49 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2021)
VS
53 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2022)
LG Gram 17 (2021)
LG Gram 16 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2021) and Gram 16 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2022)
  • Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (133 vs 153.3 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2021)
vs
Gram 16 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
Dimensions 380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm
14.97 x 10.24 x 0.7 inches		 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 mm
13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66 inches
Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2) 858 cm2 (133 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~86.5%
Side bezels 7 mm 4.9 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 30.5 dB -

Display

Size 17 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 951:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 98.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 83.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 92.9% 99%
Response time 30 ms -
Max. brightness
Gram 17 (2021)
350 nits
Gram 16 (2022)
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 12
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 17 (2021)
2492
Gram 16 (2022) +184%
7088
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 17 (2021)
2524
Gram 16 (2022) +227%
8263

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
Gram 16 (2022) +68%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 13.1 x 8.2 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and LG Gram 17 (2021)
2. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and LG Gram 17 (2021)
3. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) and LG Gram 17 (2021)
4. Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) and LG Gram 17 (2021)
5. LG Gram 15 (2021) and LG Gram 17 (2021)
6. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and LG Gram 16 (2022)
7. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and LG Gram 16 (2022)
8. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and LG Gram 16 (2022)
9. HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) and LG Gram 16 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of LG Gram 16 (2022) and Gram 17 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский