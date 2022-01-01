Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2022) or Swift Edge (SFA16-41) – what's better?

LG Gram 17 (2022) vs Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41)

56 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2022)
VS
63 out of 100
Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41)
LG Gram 17 (2022)
Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 54 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2022) and Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2022)
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 80 against 54 watt-hours
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41)
  • Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 59% sharper screen – 283 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (133.9 vs 151.9 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2022)
vs
Swift Edge (SFA16-41)

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches		 356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95-13.95 mm
14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51-0.55 inches
Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 864 cm2 (133.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~85.9%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 37.2 dB 40 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 85.9% 96.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.1% 99.6%
Response time 32 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 17 (2022)
350 nits
Swift Edge (SFA16-41) +14%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 286 gramm 260 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
Swift Edge (SFA16-41) +161%
3.686 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 88.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.65 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs LG Gram 17 (2022)
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs LG Gram 17 (2022)
3. LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Gram 17 (2022)
4. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 vs LG Gram 17 (2022)
5. LG Gram 16 (2022) vs Gram 17 (2022)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41)
7. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41)
8. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41)
9. LG Gram 16 (2022) vs Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41) and LG Gram 17 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский