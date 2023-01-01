You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh 70 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm

14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~84.6% Side bezels 6.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 37.2 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 3024 x 1964 Size 17 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 178 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 99.9% - Adobe RGB profile 85.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98.1% - Response time 32 ms - Max. brightness Gram 17 (2022) 350 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 286 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 15 W 35 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 76 GPU performance Gram 17 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +382% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 88.1 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.65 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

