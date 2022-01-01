You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh 96 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 96 against 80 watt-hours

59% sharper screen – 283 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 57% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm

14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm

14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~79.5% Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.9 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 160° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 37.2 dB 45.3 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 17 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 85.9% 96.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 98.1% 99.7% Response time 32 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Gram 17 (2022) 350 nits Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +57% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 96 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 286 gramm 460 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 35-50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Gram 17 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +311% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 88.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 4.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.65 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm 13.0 x 8.5 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

