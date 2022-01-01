Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2022) or Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) – what's better?

LG Gram 17 (2022) vs Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)

55 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2022)
VS
61 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
LG Gram 17 (2022)
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
Battery 96 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
  • Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 96 against 80 watt-hours
  • 59% sharper screen – 283 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 57% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 350 nits
Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches		 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm
14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches
Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~79.5%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 160°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 37.2 dB 45.3 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 85.9% 96.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.1% 99.7%
Response time 32 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 286 gramm 460 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35-50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +311%
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 88.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 4.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.65 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm 13.0 x 8.5 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
