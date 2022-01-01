Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2022) or Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) – what's better?

LG Gram 17 (2022) vs ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)

53 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2022)
VS
72 out of 100
ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
LG Gram 17 (2022)
ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2022) and ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 80 against 76 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS
  • Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 57% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 350 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (112.7 vs 151.9 square inches)
  • 31% sharper screen – 234 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2022)
vs
Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches		 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm
12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches
Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~83.9%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 41.7 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1315:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 100%
Response time - 21 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:47 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 150 / 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 420 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) +429%
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 76.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm 7.8 x 5.3 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

