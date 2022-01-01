You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh 96 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 96 against 80 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Provides 57% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 350 nits

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (130.7 vs 151.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm

14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm

13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~79.7% Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.3 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 52.8 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 17 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 95.6% Adobe RGB profile - 87.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 79.3% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Gram 17 (2022) 350 nits Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +57% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 96 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 150 W Weigh of AC adapter - 408 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 35-50 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1140 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1410 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Gram 17 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +411% 7.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 81.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.35 mm Touchpad Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm 10.5 x 7.3 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.