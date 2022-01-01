Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2022) or Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) – what's better?

LG Gram 17 (2022) vs Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 96 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2022) and Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
  • Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 96 against 80 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 57% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 350 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (130.7 vs 151.9 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2022)
vs
Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches		 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm
13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches
Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~79.7%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 52.8 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space - 95.6%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 79.3%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 150 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 408 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35-50 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1140 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1410 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +411%
7.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 81.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm 10.5 x 7.3 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
