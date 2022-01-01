You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh 96 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) Can run popular games at about 413-563% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 96 against 80 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

59% sharper screen – 283 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 57% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 350 nits

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (138.1 vs 151.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm

14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm

13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 891 cm2 (138.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~83.3% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.2 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 42 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 17 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Gram 17 (2022) 350 nits Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) +57% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 96 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 200 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 95 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1215 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1567 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Gram 17 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) +751% 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.