LG Gram 17 (2022) vs ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
- Can run popular games at about 413-563% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 96 against 80 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- 59% sharper screen – 283 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 57% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 350 nits
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (138.1 vs 151.9 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches
|355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm
13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches
|Area
|980 cm2 (151.9 inches2)
|891 cm2 (138.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.5%
|~83.3%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Yes
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level
|-
|42 dB
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|283 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12
|14
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1581
1787
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7316
12713
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|95 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.4
|Power
|2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|13.1 x 8.2 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
