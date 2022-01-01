LG Gram 17 (2022) vs Dell Alienware x17 R2
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1820 grams less (around 4.01 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (151.9 vs 185.4 square inches)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
- Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 87 against 80 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
|Dimensions
|378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches
|399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
|Area
|980 cm2 (151.9 inches2)
|1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.5%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|8.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|4
|Noise level
|-
|52.5 dB
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:40 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|240 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|1003 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12
|14
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1581
Alienware x17 R2 +14%
1798
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7316
Alienware x17 R2 +75%
12796
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1841
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17009
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x1.5W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|84.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.8 mm
|Size
|13.1 x 8.2 cm
|11.2 x 6.6 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
