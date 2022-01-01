Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2022) or Alienware x17 R2 – what's better?

LG Gram 17 (2022) vs Dell Alienware x17 R2

52 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2022)
VS
72 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R2
LG Gram 17 (2022)
Dell Alienware x17 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 87 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2022) and Dell Alienware x17 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1820 grams less (around 4.01 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (151.9 vs 185.4 square inches)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
  • Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 87 against 80 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2022)
vs
Alienware x17 R2

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches		 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~69%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Gray White
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 4
Noise level - 52.5 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 800:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 17 (2022) +17%
350 nits
Alienware x17 R2
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1003 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R2 +879%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x1.5W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 84.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm 11.2 x 6.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or LG Gram 17 (2022)
2. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or LG Gram 17 (2022)
3. HP ENVY 17 or LG Gram 17 (2022)
4. Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) or LG Gram 17 (2022)
5. Dell Alienware x17 R1 or x17 R2
6. MSI Stealth GS77 or Dell Alienware x17 R2
7. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or Dell Alienware x17 R2
8. Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) or Dell Alienware x17 R2
9. Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition or x17 R2

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware x17 R2 and LG Gram 17 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский