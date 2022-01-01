Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2022) or Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) – what's better?

LG Gram 17 (2022) vs Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)

56 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2022)
VS
53 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
LG Gram 17 (2022)
Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2022) and Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 80 against 64 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 25% sharper screen – 178 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (139.3 vs 151.9 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2022)
vs
Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs)
Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches		 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches
Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~82.6%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Green
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 37.2 dB 39.67 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 891:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 95.9%
Adobe RGB profile 85.9% 69.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.1% 67%
Response time 32 ms 30 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 17 (2022) +17%
350 nits
Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 286 gramm 276 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) +92%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 88.1 dB 39.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.65 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

