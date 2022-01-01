You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 80 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

78% sharper screen – 178 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 59% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570 User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (128.8 vs 151.9 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm

14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches 358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm

14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~80.8% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 37.2 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 17 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 500:1 sRGB color space 99.9% - Adobe RGB profile 85.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98.1% - Response time 32 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Gram 17 (2022) +59% 350 nits Precision 3570 220 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 286 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 12 10 Threads 16 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Gram 17 (2022) +1% 1609 Precision 3570 1590 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Gram 17 (2022) +35% 7993 Precision 3570 5942 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Gram 17 (2022) +3% 1536 Precision 3570 1490 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Gram 17 (2022) +16% 7417 Precision 3570 6387

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Gram 17 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Precision 3570 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 88.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.65 mm - Touchpad Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.