LG Gram 17 (2022) vs HP ENVY 17

52 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2022)
VS
49 out of 100
HP ENVY 17
LG Gram 17 (2022)
HP ENVY 17
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 55 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2022) and HP ENVY 17 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1530 grams less (around 3.37 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 80 against 55 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2022)
vs
ENVY 17

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches		 399 x 259 x 19.3 mm
15.71 x 10.2 x 0.76 inches
Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~79.8%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 8 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 120°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 46.6 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1285:1
sRGB color space - 95%
Adobe RGB profile - 69%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 68%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 17 (2022) +17%
350 nits
ENVY 17
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 17 (2022) +18%
1581
ENVY 17
1336
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 17 (2022) +67%
7316
ENVY 17
4379
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
ENVY 17 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 83.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

