You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh 55 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1530 grams less (around 3.37 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 80 against 55 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm

14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches 399 x 259 x 19.3 mm

15.71 x 10.2 x 0.76 inches Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~79.8% Side bezels 6.3 mm 8 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 120° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 46.6 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 17 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1285:1 sRGB color space - 95% Adobe RGB profile - 69% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 68% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Gram 17 (2022) +17% 350 nits ENVY 17 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 55 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Gram 17 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS ENVY 17 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 83.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.