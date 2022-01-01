You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh 51 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 80 against 51 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (126.8 vs 151.9 square inches)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm

14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches 358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm

14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~82% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 37.2 dB 36 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 17 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1405:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 99.6% Adobe RGB profile 85.9% 70% DCI-P3 color gamut 98.1% 69% Response time 32 ms - Max. brightness Gram 17 (2022) 350 nits ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +14% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 286 gramm 277 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7 GPU performance Gram 17 (2022) +27% 1.41 TFLOPS ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 88.1 dB 74.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.65 mm - Touchpad Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

