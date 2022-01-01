You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh 51 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 80 against 51 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits

26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G9 Can run popular games at about 132-180% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (130.3 vs 151.9 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm

14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~79.8% Side bezels 6.3 mm 7 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 17 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 99% - Max. brightness Gram 17 (2022) +40% 350 nits ProBook 450 G9 250 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length - 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX570 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1087 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Gram 17 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS ProBook 450 G9 +240% 4.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.