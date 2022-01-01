LG Gram 17 (2022) vs HP ProBook 450 G9
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 80 against 51 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
- 26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G9
- Can run popular games at about 132-180% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (130.3 vs 151.9 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches
|359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|980 cm2 (151.9 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.5%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 17 (2022) +6%
1581
1495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 17 (2022) +87%
7316
3919
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1187
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8650
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1087 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1155 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|4.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.1 x 8.2 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
