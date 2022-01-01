You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh 83 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 11390H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

27% sharper screen – 226 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (136.1 vs 151.9 square inches)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm

14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~84.5% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.7 mm Colors Gray Black, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 2

Display 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 Size 17 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 74% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 74% Max. brightness Gram 17 (2022) 350 nits Spectre x360 16 +14% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time - 1:55 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 135 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 40 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Gram 17 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Spectre x360 16 +255% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.