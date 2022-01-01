Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2022) or MateBook 16s (2022) – what's better?

LG Gram 17 (2022) vs Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)

53 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2022)
VS
59 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
LG Gram 17 (2022)
Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 84 Wh
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2022) and Huawei MateBook 16s (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
  • Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 84 against 80 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (138.7 vs 151.9 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2022)
vs
MateBook 16s (2022)

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches		 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~85.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.4 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1829:1
sRGB color space - 96.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 66.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 64.5%
Response time - 29 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 17 (2022) +17%
350 nits
MateBook 16s (2022)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 238 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
MateBook 16s (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 87.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

