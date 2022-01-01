You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh - 52.5 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)

Around 66% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 80 against 52.5 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

25% sharper screen – 178 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm

14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~80.3% Side bezels 6.3 mm 8.6 mm Colors Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 17 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 100:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% - Max. brightness Gram 17 (2022) 350 nits ThinkPad T16 +14% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 52.5 Wh 86 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 135 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 12 10 Threads 16 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Gram 17 (2022) +9% 1639 ThinkPad T16 1507 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Gram 17 (2022) +28% 7424 ThinkPad T16 5813 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Gram 17 (2022) 1187 ThinkPad T16 +25% 1478 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Gram 17 (2022) +66% 8650 ThinkPad T16 5202

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Gram 17 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad T16 +92% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm 11.5 x 67.7 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.