LG Gram 17 (2022) vs Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)

56 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2022)
VS
53 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14
LG Gram 17 (2022)
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 60 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2022) and Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 80 against 60 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (107.1 vs 151.9 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2022)
vs
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches		 319.4 x 216.4 x 14.6-15.7 mm
12.57 x 8.52 x 0.57-0.62 inches
Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~78.1%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 37.2 dB 39.7 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 99.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 85.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.1% -
Response time 32 ms -
Max. brightness
Gram 17 (2022)
350 nits
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) +14%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:45 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 286 gramm 342 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x1.5W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 88.1 dB 85.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.65 mm 1.2 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm 10.4 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
