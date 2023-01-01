You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh 52.6 Wh RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS

Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 80 against 52.6 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (101.4 vs 151.9 square inches)

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

26% sharper screen – 225 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8 mm

14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~82% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No -

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1664 Size 17 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1384:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.4% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness Gram 17 (2023) 350 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 285 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Gram 17 (2023) +114% 6.42 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 6000 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x3W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.