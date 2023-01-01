You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh 90 Wh RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs) Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits 33% sharper screen – 236 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)

33% sharper screen – 236 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI) Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (137 vs 151.9 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8 mm

14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 884 cm2 (137 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~84% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No No Number of fans - 3

Display 2560 x 1600 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 Size 17 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 178 ppi 236 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Gram 17 (2023) 350 nits VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 285 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP - 120 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock - 1395 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 18.5 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Gram 17 (2023) 6.42 TFLOPS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) +188% 18.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x3W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.