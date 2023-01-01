Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2023) or Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) – what's better?

LG Gram 17 (2023) vs Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)

64 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2023)
VS
60 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
LG Gram 17 (2023)
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery
75 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2023) and Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 90 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 80 against 75 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
  • Provides 71% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 350 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (107.3 vs 151.9 square inches)
  • 37% sharper screen – 243 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2023)
vs
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8 mm
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches		 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~82.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black Blue, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 17 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 17 (2023)
350 nits
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +71%
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:50 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 285 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2023) +355%
6.42 TFLOPS
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x3W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Promotion
