LG Gram 17 (2023) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

64 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2023)
VS
63 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
LG Gram 17 (2023)
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery
97 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2023) and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 760 grams less (around 1.68 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 34% sharper screen – 178 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 97 against 80 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2023)
vs
XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8 mm
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~90.3%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 17 (2023)
350 nits
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +43%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 285 grams 508 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 60 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2023) +5%
6.42 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x3W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness - 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 14.9 x 8.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
