LG Gram 17 (2023) vs HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)

64 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2023)
VS
63 out of 100
HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
LG Gram 17 (2023)
HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery
83 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2023) and HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 30% sharper screen – 178 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (141.8 vs 151.9 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2023)
vs
Omen 16 2022 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 2.41 kg (5.31 lbs)
Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8 mm
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches		 369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~78.1%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans - 2
Noise level (max. load) - 54.1 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 848:1
sRGB color space - 99.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 73.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 74.4%
Response time - 14 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 17 (2023) +17%
350 nits
Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:20 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 200 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 285 grams 922 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2023)
6.42 TFLOPS
Omen 16 2022 (AMD) +16%
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x3W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 81 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 8.6 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

