LG Gram 17 (2023) vs HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- 30% sharper screen – 178 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (141.8 vs 151.9 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|2.41 kg (5.31 lbs)
|Dimensions
|378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8 mm
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches
|369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
|Area
|980 cm2 (151.9 inches2)
|915 cm2 (141.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.5%
|~78.1%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|54.1 dB
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|848:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|73.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|74.4%
|Response time
|-
|14 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|200 / 280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|285 grams
|922 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 17 (2023) +3%
1750
1704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 17 (2023) +3%
10733
10415
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 17 (2023) +13%
1839
1625
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11687
Omen 16 2022 (AMD) +33%
15489
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x3W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|81 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.6 mm
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 8.6 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
