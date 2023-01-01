You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh 83 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs) Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 30% sharper screen – 178 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

30% sharper screen – 178 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (141.8 vs 151.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 2.41 kg (5.31 lbs) Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8 mm

14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches 369 x 248 x 23 mm

14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~78.1% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans - 2 Noise level (max. load) - 54.1 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 178 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 848:1 sRGB color space - 99.2% Adobe RGB profile - 73.4% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 74.4% Response time - 14 ms Max. brightness Gram 17 (2023) +17% 350 nits Omen 16 2022 (AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time - 2:20 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 200 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 285 grams 922 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Gram 17 (2023) 6.42 TFLOPS Omen 16 2022 (AMD) +16% 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x3W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 81 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.6 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 8.6 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.