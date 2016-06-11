You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh 83 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1340 grams less (around 2.95 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1340 grams less (around 2.95 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2023) Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 45-61% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 45-61% higher FPS User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8 mm

14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches 381 x 262.1 x 25.4 mm

15 x 10.32 x 1 inches Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 999 cm2 (154.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~82.6% Side bezels 6.3 mm -1 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans - 2

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 17 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 178 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness Gram 17 (2023) +17% 350 nits Omen 17 (2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 83 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 285 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Gram 17 (2023) 6.42 TFLOPS Omen 17 (2023) +81% 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 5600 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x3W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.