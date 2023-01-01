Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) or Aspire 3 Spin 14 – what's better?

57 out of 100
LG Gram 2-in-1 14
VS
41 out of 100
Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14
LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)
Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14
Evaluation of LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) and Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 255-347% higher FPS
  • Around 5.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 72 against 40 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)
vs
Aspire 3 Spin 14

Case

Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm
12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches		 319.8 x 227.9 x 18.9 mm
12.59 x 8.97 x 0.74 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 729 cm2 (112.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~78%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 9.2 mm
Colors Black Silver
Material - Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy -
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Max. brightness
Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) +40%
350 nits
Aspire 3 Spin 14
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weight of AC adapter - 164 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 4 (0P + 4E)
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 18 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 8
GPU performance
Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) +463%
1.69 TFLOPS
Aspire 3 Spin 14
0.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x2 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023):
    - Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

