Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 72 against 55 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (91.1 vs 106.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm

12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~88.6% Side bezels 6.3 mm 3.3 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 45.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 940:1 sRGB color space - 99% Adobe RGB profile - 71% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69% Response time - 33 ms Max. brightness Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) 350 nits XPS 13 Plus 9320 +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 55 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Full charging time - 2:40 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 60 W Weigh of AC adapter - 254 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 6 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20 GPU performance Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) +20% 1.69 TFLOPS XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 79 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

