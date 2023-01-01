LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) vs HP Spectre x360 13 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 72 against 66 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2023)
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
|1.36 kg (3 lbs)
|Dimensions
|314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm
12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches
|298 x 220.4 x 16.9 mm
11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|689 cm2 (106.8 inches2)
|657 cm2 (101.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.5%
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Material
|-
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|171 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1280 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
Screen space comparison
Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
Spectre x360 13 (2023)
13.5″ (3:2 ratio) = 84.1 in2
~4% more screen space
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|260 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1781
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10490
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1858
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12235
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.5 x 7.4 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023):
- Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1