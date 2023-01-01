You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 72 against 65 watt-hours Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm

12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches 312 x 221 x 14.9 mm

12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 690 cm2 (106.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~82.4% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1880 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 162 ppi 246 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1880 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) 350 nits Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) +14% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 65 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 187 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 6 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20 GPU performance Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) +20% 1.69 TFLOPS Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.