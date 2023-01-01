Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) or ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 – what's better?

LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) vs Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4

57 out of 100
LG Gram 2-in-1 14
VS
53 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4
LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) and Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 72 against 46 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)
vs
ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4

Case

Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm
12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches		 305 x 218 x 17.06 mm
12.01 x 8.58 x 0.67 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 665 cm2 (103 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~77.1%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 9.3 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1500:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weight of AC adapter - 360 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 16
GPU performance
Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) +18%
1.69 TFLOPS
ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 5.6 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023):
    - Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

