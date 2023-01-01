Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) or Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) – what's better?

LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) vs Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)

55 out of 100
LG Gram 2-in-1 14
VS
54 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) and Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
  • 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)
vs
Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)

Case

Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm
12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches		 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm
12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~81.5%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Black Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 42.8 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1500:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:20 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 338 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1900 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 6 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 16
GPU performance
Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) +16%
1.69 TFLOPS
Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
1.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 82.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
