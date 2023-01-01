You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs) Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm

12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm

12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~81.5% Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.6 mm Colors Black Gray, Blue Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) +17% 350 nits Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 71 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 6 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20 GPU performance Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) +20% 1.69 TFLOPS Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.