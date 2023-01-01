Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Backlit keyboard Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (13″) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 80 against 72 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

57% sharper screen – 255 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (94.5 vs 106.8 square inches)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm

12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches 299.1 x 203.9 x 15.95 mm

11.78 x 8.03 x 0.63 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 610 cm2 (94.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~84.1% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black Blue Material - Aluminum Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 255 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast - 100000:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% - Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) 350 nits Yoga Book 9i (13″) +14% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 80 Wh Full charging time - 1:40 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter - 290 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20 GPU performance Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) +20% 1.69 TFLOPS Yoga Book 9i (13″) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1920 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Windows Precision Yes -

Further details Notes on Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023): - Full magnesium-alloy body Notes on Yoga Book 9i (13″): - This is a convertible laptop with dual touch screens and no touchpad. It comes with a cover and, a detachable keyboard and stylus.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.