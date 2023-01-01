Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) or Yoga Book 9i (13″) – what's better?

LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) vs Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (13″)

57 out of 100
LG Gram 2-in-1 14
VS
63 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (13″)
LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)
Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (13″)
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) and Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (13″) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (13″)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 80 against 72 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 57% sharper screen – 255 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (94.5 vs 106.8 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)
vs
Yoga Book 9i (13″)

Case

Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm
12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches		 299.1 x 203.9 x 15.95 mm
11.78 x 8.03 x 0.63 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 610 cm2 (94.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~84.1%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Blue
Material - Aluminum
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast - 100000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter - 290 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20
GPU performance
Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
Yoga Book 9i (13″)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1920
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes -
Further details
Notes on Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023):
    - Full magnesium-alloy body
Notes on Yoga Book 9i (13″):
    - This is a convertible laptop with dual touch screens and no touchpad. It comes with a cover and, a detachable keyboard and stylus.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

