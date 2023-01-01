Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) or Gram 17 (2023) – what's better?

LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) vs Gram 17 (2023)

55 out of 100
LG Gram 2-in-1 14
VS
64 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2023)
LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)
LG Gram 17 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 72 Wh
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) and Gram 17 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (106.8 vs 151.9 square inches)
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 80 against 72 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)
vs
Gram 17 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm
12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches		 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8 mm
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~85.5%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 285 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 6 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 40
GPU performance
Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)
1.69 TFLOPS
Gram 17 (2023) +280%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x3W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

