LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

57 out of 100
LG Gram 2-in-1 16
VS
58 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 80 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (101.4 vs 137.2 square inches)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • 19% sharper screen – 225 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95 mm
14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.8% ~82%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive

Display

Size 16 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1384:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4%
Response time - 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 / 250 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 6 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 6000 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad - No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

