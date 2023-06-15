LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
- Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 114-156% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (107.1 vs 137.2 square inches)
- 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95 mm
14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|885 cm2 (137.3 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.8%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6241 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|49.5 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|48900:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.3%
|Response time
|-
|49 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|67 / 96 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|274 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|-
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|10 (8P + 2E)
|Threads
|16
|10
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1817
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11287
12001
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1762
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12480
11431
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1296 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|6 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|128
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|84.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|-
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
