Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 80 Wh - 64 Wh 86 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs) Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 80 against 64 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 80 against 64 watt-hours 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs) Dimensions 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95 mm

14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67 inches 356.78 x 251.7 x 16.23 mm

14.05 x 9.91 x 0.64 inches Area 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2) 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.8% ~82.7% Side bezels 6 mm 6.1 mm Colors Black Silver, Blue Material - Aluminum Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 44 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% - Response time - 30 ms Max. brightness Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023) +17% 350 nits Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 64 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter - 295 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock - 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 16 GPU performance Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) +60% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint No Optional Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.3 x 9.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023): - Full magnesium-alloy body

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.