LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023) vs Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1)
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
- Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 80 against 64 watt-hours
- 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95 mm
14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67 inches
|356.78 x 251.7 x 16.23 mm
14.05 x 9.91 x 0.64 inches
|Area
|885 cm2 (137.3 inches2)
|898 cm2 (139.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.8%
|~82.7%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Blue
|Material
|-
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|44 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
|Response time
|-
|30 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|295 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1820
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10659
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1916
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12508
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023):
- Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
