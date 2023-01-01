Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023) or ENVY x360 15 (2023) – what's better?

LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023) vs HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)

59 out of 100
LG Gram 2-in-1 16
VS
56 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023)
HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023) and HP ENVY x360 15 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
  • Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 80 against 55 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (137.2 vs 151.6 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023)
vs
ENVY x360 15 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 2.19 kg (4.83 lbs)
Dimensions 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95 mm
14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67 inches		 384.3 x 254.5 x 24.38 mm
15.13 x 10.02 x 0.96 inches
Area 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2) 978 cm2 (151.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.8% ~68.6%
Side bezels 6 mm 19.5 mm
Colors Black Silver
Material - Top: Aluminum
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 40
GPU performance
Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023)
1.69 TFLOPS
ENVY x360 15 (2023) +280%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023):
    - Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) or HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
2. Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) or HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
3. HP ENVY x360 14 (2023) or x360 15 (2023)
4. Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) or HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) or HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
6. LG Gram Style 14" (2023) or 2-in-1 16" (2023)
7. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 or LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023)
8. LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) or 2-in-1 16" (2023)
9. LG Gram 17 (2023) or 2-in-1 16" (2023)
10. LG Gram 16 (2023) or 2-in-1 16" (2023)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY x360 15 (2023) and LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский