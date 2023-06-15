You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9 mm

12.27 x 8.42 x 0.63 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.3 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.3% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.1 mm 8.8 mm Colors White, Black Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber - Yes Liquid metal No -

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating - Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1069:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 85.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.6% Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Gram Style 14" (2023) 400 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 0 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 172 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 6 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32 GPU performance Gram Style 14" (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +54% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79.6 dB Microphones - 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.