Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram Style 14" (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1160 grams less (around 2.56 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1160 grams less (around 2.56 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (103.4 vs 136.7 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Can run popular games at about 166-227% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 166-227% higher FPS Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 100 against 80 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 100 against 80 watt-hours Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9 mm

12.27 x 8.42 x 0.63 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.3 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.3% ~86.2% Side bezels 5.1 mm 3.4 mm Colors White, Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 43.2 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 3456 x 2234 Size 14 inches 16.2 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz PPI 243 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating - Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 504000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99% Response time 1 ms 63 ms Max. brightness Gram Style 14" (2023) 400 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 0 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 15 W 35 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 6 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 76 GPU performance Gram Style 14" (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +302% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 86.1 dB Microphones - 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

