LG Gram Style 14" (2023) vs Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420

62 out of 100
LG Gram Style 14
VS
59 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
LG Gram Style 14" (2023)
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 80 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram Style 14" (2023) and Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram Style 14" (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 80 against 54 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (103.4 vs 110.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
  • Can run popular games at about 134-182% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram Style 14" (2023)
vs
Inspiron 14 Plus 7420

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs)
Dimensions 311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9 mm
12.27 x 8.42 x 0.63 inches		 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.3 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.3% ~79.6%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 6.3 mm
Colors White, Black Green
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans - 2
Noise level (max. load) - 51.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1142:1
sRGB color space - 99.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.8%
Response time 1 ms 28 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 0 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 496 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1417 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 6 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 40
GPU performance
Gram Style 14" (2023)
1.69 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +243%
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
