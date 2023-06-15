You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 80 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (103.4 vs 110.7 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 Can run popular games at about 134-182% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 134-182% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) Dimensions 311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9 mm

12.27 x 8.42 x 0.63 inches 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.3 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.3% ~79.6% Side bezels 5.1 mm 6.3 mm Colors White, Black Green Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No - Number of fans - 2 Noise level (max. load) - 51.6 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 2240 x 1400 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1142:1 sRGB color space - 99.3% Adobe RGB profile - 69.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.8% Response time 1 ms 28 ms Max. brightness Gram Style 14" (2023) +33% 400 nits Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage - 15 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 0 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 496 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock - 1417 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 6 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 40 GPU performance Gram Style 14" (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +243% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.